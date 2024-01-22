Community members in Maui honor those lost in the wildfires

MAUI, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The iconic Polynesian voyaging canoe, Hokulea, sailed to Lahaina on Saturday, along with other voyaging canoes, to honor Maui's people.

The canoe left Maalaea at 3:30am and arrived off Lahaina about three hours later. Kala Tanaka, who is from Lahain, was captain for the arrival ceremony.

Along the way, special members of the canoe Ohana jumped on Hokulea, including waterman Uncle Buffalo Keaulana. He and others were crew members for that first long-distance voyage to Tahiti in 1976. They say Hokulea's presence brings hope that people can sail forward despite adversity.

Also on Saturday, thousands of people participated in the Houlu Lahaina Unity Gathering. Organizers said it was a chance to come together to help lahaina heal.

It's been almost six months since a firestorm leveled the town, killing at least 100 people and left thousands of residents homeless. It's the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history and the worst fire in the nation in more than a century.

With flags of the various nations in hand, participants walked along the Lahaina Bypass stopping at tents along the way.