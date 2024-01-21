Four people injured in a shooting at a Best Buy in Florida
PLANTATION, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting at a Best Buy in Plantation, Florida left at least four people injured on Saturday.
Police are on the hunt for suspects who fled the scene.
Authorities said the shooting happened after 8:00pm when four people were exiting the Best Buy and another group approached them.
The interaction resulted in two people getting shot; one is in critical condition at the hospital and the other is stable.
Two bystanders were also shot and both are in stable condition.