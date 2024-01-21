Skip to Content
Four people injured in a shooting at a Best Buy in Florida

By
today at 2:55 PM
Published 3:32 PM

PLANTATION, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting at a Best Buy in Plantation, Florida left at least four people injured on Saturday.

Police are on the hunt for suspects who fled the scene.

Authorities said the shooting happened after 8:00pm when four people were exiting the Best Buy and another group approached them.

The interaction resulted in two people getting shot; one is in critical condition at the hospital and the other is stable.

Two bystanders were also shot and both are in stable condition.

