Four people injured in a shooting at a Best Buy in Florida

PLANTATION, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting at a Best Buy in Plantation, Florida left at least four people injured on Saturday.

Police are on the hunt for suspects who fled the scene.

Authorities said the shooting happened after 8:00pm when four people were exiting the Best Buy and another group approached them.

The interaction resulted in two people getting shot; one is in critical condition at the hospital and the other is stable.

Two bystanders were also shot and both are in stable condition.