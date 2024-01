SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ohio State Highway Patrol officers were tasked with trying to catch a runaway pig in Springfield last week.

The escapee, whose name is unknown, was on the loose in a McDonald's parking lot on Friday.

The patrol posted the video to their X account, showing the troopers trying to help the owner corral the pig.

In the end, the pig was placed back in his cage and the troopers were able to say their goodbyes.