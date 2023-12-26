Twitter to pay its employees millions of dollars due to contract violation

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A federal judge has ruled Twitter must pay its employees millions of dollars they were promised.

A judge ruled Friday that the social media giant, now known as X, violated a contract between the company and its employees.

The judge sided with a former executive of the company who sued Twitter claiming breach of contract.

The company has been accused by employees of age discrimination and discrimination against employees with disabilities.

Claims

Employees have also claimed the company failed to give advance notice of mass layoffs.

The lawsuit against the social media giant claimed employees were promised half of their targeted bonuses, but payments to employees were never made.

X no longer has a media relations department and could not be reached for comment on the judge's ruling.

It is unclear how many employees may be affected by the ruling.