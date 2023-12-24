Skip to Content
Powerball jackpot estimates $620 million, numbers revealed

today at 10:58 AM
Published 11:09 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Saturday night's powerball drawing was estimated to be at $620 million dollars heading into the holidays.

The jackpot had an estimated cash value of $312 million dollars. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this calendar year.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were 53-14-09-17-18 and the Powerball number was six.

Powerball drawings are held three times on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm. Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

