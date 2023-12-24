Skip to Content
Laura Lynch, founding member of “The Chicks,” dies in car crash

today at 10:24 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Laura Lynch, founding member of "The Chicks," was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities say the crash occurred Friday around 5:45pm. Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 65-years-old.

The other vehicle involved caught on fire and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an Instagram post, the band said they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of Lynch's death.

The band, which changed its name from "The Dixie Chicks" in 2020, added that Lynch's "infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days" of the group.

Lynch recorded three albums with the group before leaving and being replaced by Natalie Maines.

