Car collides with President Biden’s motorcade

WILMINGTON, Dela. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's security detail on Sunday.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were leaving his campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington when the collision occurred.

Dr. Biden exited the building first and told reporters "Happy holidays" before entering the vehicle.

While exiting his campaign headquarters, President Biden was questioned by reporters about his recent poll ratings when a loud bang was heard.

The president stood near his vehicle with a surprised expression on his has as agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car.

Fortunately, the Bidens are safe following the incident.