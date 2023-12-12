Fireball erupted after a tornado hit a Nashville power substation

MADISON, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A fireball erupted after a tornado made a direct hit on a Nashville power substation in Tennessee over the weekend.

In a video shared by Nashville Electric, the substation can be seen being rocked by the wind with sparks flying and eventually going up in flames as the tornado made its way through the area.

The damage to the infrastructure led to 48,000 of its customers going without power on Saturday. About 42,000 customers have had their power restored, with about 5,500 remaining without power.