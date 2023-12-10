Skip to Content
New York residents dress up as Santa Claus for SantaCon 2023

today at 9:58 AM
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SantaCon 2023 kicked off in New York City on Saturday with dozens of people dressed up as jolly old St. Nick.

The annual SantaCon charity pub crawl featured a variety of grinches, elves and other Christmas-themed costumes.

The event kicked off at 10:00am in bars and clubs in Midtown Manhattan, and was scheduled to end with participants making their way downtown to conclude the festivities at 8:00pm.

Organizers encouraged participants to donate $15 to enter participating venues, which they said will go to charitable causes.

Similar Christmas-themed activities were slated in cities across the U.S. and Europe today Saturday.

Dillon Fuhrman

