Massachusetts residents honor JFK 60 years later

BRAINTREE, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in massachusetts honored the 60th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy's (JFK) death with a wreath-laying ceremony Wednesday morning.

The nation's 35th President was shot and killed at the age of 46 while riding in a motorcade through Dallas, Texas.

Several events are set to take place across the country to commemorate Kennedy's death, including in the the town of Braintree, Massachusetts, a wreath-laying ceremony kicked off in front of the town hall at 1 John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Mayor Charles Kokoros delivered remarks before laying the wreath.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, attendees had an opportunity to sign a memory book and music program at the JFK Library.

The JFK Presidential Library will also mark the occasion with a special temporary exhibit of items from his funeral and other remembrances. The exhibit will be on display from November 20 through November 27.

The library was open free to the public Tuesday as well as Wednesday.