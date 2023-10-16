Semi-truck driver dies due to coal train derailment

PUEBLO, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Colorado interstate is partially closed after a coal train derailed off a bridge and killed a semi-truck driver on Sunday.

According to authorities, at least ten train cars slid off the tracks and over the side of a bridge and nearby embankment, blanketing the ground with coal.

The bridge, which extends over both lanes of Interstate 25, collapsed partially with a semi-truck crush underneath it.

According to a state patrol spokesperson, the driver of the truck was killed.

No other details of the victim have been provided.

Crews worked to clear toppled train cars and spilled coal at the derailment site near the City of Pueblo, which is about 45 miles south of Colorado Springs.