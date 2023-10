LARCHMONT, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A New York library can finally close the book on a missing item after 90 years.

Larchmont Public Library received its copy of "Youth and Two Other Stories" in the mail last month. As seen in the video, the original checkout date was October 11, 1933.

At $0.20 per day over 90 years, the cumulative late fee should have come to more than $6,400!

Luckily, Larchmont caps its late fee at just $5.00.