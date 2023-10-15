United Auto Workers strike reaches the 30 day mark

WAYNE, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With the United Auto Workers (UA) strike reaching the 30 day mark, many members are eager to return to work, but they are making it clear that they are willing to continue to strike for the changes they are seeking.

Those changes include 36% raises in general pay over four years, a 32-hour week and a return of cost-of-living pay raises.

"I got bills to pay, so I don't love being out here, but you know, I got to think in long term for my future. So, fair wages sounds pretty right now," said one UAW member.

As the one-month mark strikes at the strike line, UAW members are fatiguing. They want to get back to work, but will stay here as long as necessary.

"We're all ready to go back to work. We're ready for a good deal, but we'll stay out here to get what we deserve," the UAW memeber shared.

Ford offering everything they can

But how much longer could this last? While negotiations are ongoing, but still way too far apart, and Ford says they've offered everything they can.

On a media call, a Ford exec made it clear they're at the limit and can't offer anymore. It likely won't be long until General Motors (GM) and Stellantis say the same.

Why? Part of it involves electric vehicles (EV).

The big three are planning huge investments in more EV infrastructure and plants, with one person who has not been identified saying:

"The thrust of the industry is the produce an EV that's lower cost not higher costs...that's been sort of considered an an upper echelon vehicle...and they want to sell to the masses so they can get the volume and the profits from it...It puts them in a difficult situation this whole march towards the EVs which is not totally of their choice is something that puts them in a strong vice."

For generations to come

Another hurdle experts say is the UAW asking to reinstate pensions.

"That's not a few billion dollars thats literally tens and tens and tens of billions of dollars in additional money and liabilities. It would absolutely murder the stock prices [and] it would murder the financial health of these companies financially...It's just not feasible," said David Whiston of Morningstar Research.

But UAW members stand firm, saying their asks are for them and generations to come.

"We're all good...ready to go back to work...I mean that's ultimate goal right? We want a good deal...and ready to go back to work," the UAW member expressed.