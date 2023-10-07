Wisconsin cows roam neighborhoods, but returned home

PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in Port Washington, Wisconsin had a herd of cows roaming through a local neighborhood.

Last month, it was flamingos flocking to Ozaukee County, and now it is a herd of cows invading the area.

Neighbors recorded the animals wandering through a Port Washington neighborhood earlier this week.

After spending time roaming freely, the Ozaukee Press reports that the cows did eventually make it back home.