Wisconsin cows roam neighborhoods, but returned home

today at 10:24 AM
PORT WASHINGTON, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in Port Washington, Wisconsin had a herd of cows roaming through a local neighborhood.

Last month, it was flamingos flocking to Ozaukee County, and now it is a herd of cows invading the area.

Neighbors recorded the animals wandering through a Port Washington neighborhood earlier this week.

After spending time roaming freely, the Ozaukee Press reports that the cows did eventually make it back home.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

