Mural of “The Office” displayed in Scranton

SCRANTON, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The City of Scranton, Pennsylvania is paying homage to the television show "The Office" with a new mural.

Crews were working on a mural all summer to complete the mural which depicts characters from the comedy hit.

The sitcom ran from 2005 to 2013 on NBC. The show's setting, a fictional paper company named Dunder Mifflin, was based in Scranton.

The mural features 17 cast members from the series as well as famous quotes.

Those interested in visiting the mural can check it out on Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton.