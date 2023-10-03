Two Florida kids hospitalized following a shooting at a football practice

UPDATE (10:43 AM): The 11-year-old shooting suspect is facing attempted second degree murder charges Tuesday.

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley held a press conference Tuesday morning, saying "It's a sad day when an 11 year old can gain access to a firearm and additional charges are probably pending against some adults."

McKinley also said the victims were two 13-year-olds, who are expected to survive, and the 11-year-old suspect has been booked into a juvenile detention center.

The chief also said he hopes the suspect can get the help he needs to try and turn this around in the future.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. Police may release it at a later time.

Two kids are in the hospital following a shooting that broke out at a football practice Monday night in Florida.

According to authorities, three kids got into an altercation on the field while a youth sports group, Pop Warner, practiced. They say one of the kids went to their car, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the other two in the parking lot.

One of the kids was struck in the arm, and the other was hit in the torso. The two injured kids were taken to a local hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

The suspected shooter was detained by police.