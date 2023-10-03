No winner for Monday’s Powerball drawing, increases to $1.2 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Powerball jackpot increases to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner.

The winning numbers in monday night's drawing were 27, 12, 43, 47, 26 and the Powerball was 5.

The next drawing is this Wednesday, October 4. Powerball drawings are held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Eaturday at 10:59pm Eastern.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.