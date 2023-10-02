Skip to Content
Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets game Sunday night

today at 6:59 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift couldn't shake off another opportunity to watch the Kansas City Chiefs, and tight end Travis Kelce, take on the New York Kets Sunday night in New Jersey.

The pop superstar arrived at MetLife Stadium ahead of the kickoff Sunday night.

Video taken showed Swift arriving in the stadium's security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

She was wearing blue jean shorts, with black boots, a long-sleeved black top and a leather jacket.

This is Swift's second appearance at a Chief's game.

Last Sunday, she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in a suite alongside Kelce's mother, which immediately took Swifties by storm, and renewed long-running rumors of a budding romance between Swift and Kelce.

