National-World

Former President Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of his court appearance

By
today at 6:51 AM
Published 6:57 AM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York ahead of his court appearance Monday.

He is expected to attend the opening of his civil fraud trial there.

The $250 million lawsuit was filed by Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, who alleges that Trump and his adult sons exaggerated their business assets for years.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron determined last week that Trump's financial statements were fraudulent.

Trump and his sons have denied any wrongdoing.

