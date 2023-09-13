Historic civil rights motel reopens for tours

BIRMINGHAM, Alab. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A motel built by A.G. Gaston, the first Black multimillionaire in Alabama, reopened to the public for tours Tuesday after extensive restoration.

The A.G. Gaston Motel was built by the businessman in 1954 and offered luxury accommodations for Black travelers during the civil rights movement.

It became the home of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which carried out boycotts and marches.

As the motel opened to the public for tours, participants of the "Balm in Gilead: Healing from the events of 1963 conference" took full advantage.

They came from across the country for conversations about healing.

A teacher from California, Bonnie Belsche, was excited to take what she learned back to her classroom: