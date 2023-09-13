Skip to Content
National-World

Historic civil rights motel reopens for tours

By ,
today at 7:34 AM
Published 7:41 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Alab. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A motel built by A.G. Gaston, the first Black multimillionaire in Alabama, reopened to the public for tours Tuesday after extensive restoration.

The A.G. Gaston Motel was built by the businessman in 1954 and offered luxury accommodations for Black travelers during the civil rights movement.

It became the home of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which carried out boycotts and marches.

As the motel opened to the public for tours, participants of the "Balm in Gilead: Healing from the events of 1963 conference" took full advantage.

They came from across the country for conversations about healing.

A teacher from California, Bonnie Belsche, was excited to take what she learned back to her classroom:

"Being here gives us the full sense experience of seeing the place and really about teaching the importance of place. We can look at a photograph, I can see the photographs, but for me to understand in perspective, I feel like I really need to walk the steps myself so to be able to share that with my students."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content