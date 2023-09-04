A Massachusetts high school student dies due to tortilla chip challenge

WORCHESTER, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A school district in Worchester, Massachusetts announced one of their students died Friday after officials say he was feeling sick and was sent home.

The teen's mother said hours before he died, he told her he ate an extremely spicy chip. Now, she says the family believes this was because of a viral tortilla chip challenge.

The Worcester School Community mourning the death of one of their high school sophomores, 14-year-old Harris Wolobah, an autistic teenager who, on Friday, went to school where his mother said he ate a very spicy tortilla chip that landed him in the school nurse's office.

Worcester Public Schools confirmed that Harris was checked by the nurse and called the parents to the school that day before sending him home.

"One Chip Challenge"

The boy's mother did not want to be interviewed, but said the teen had felt fine that evening at home when he suddenly passed out. However, Harris would die hours later at a hospital.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Monárrez offered condolences to the family and counseling services to those impacted by Harris' death.

"As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him," Monárrez stated.

An autopsy report is still pending, but the Wolobah family is attributing his death on complications stemming from doing the "One Chip Challenge," a single tortilla chip packing some extreme heat, wrapped in a coffin-shapped box.

Capsaicin

Paqui, the company behind the Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper Pepper Seasoned Chip, dared those who eat one to resist the urge to eat or drink anything to relieve the burn.

The chip company does warn against children consuming their chips and those sensitive to the ingredients, including capsaicin, which is found in peppers.

The National Capital Poison Center, a non-profit, also warns capsaicin, used in some pepper sprays and bear repellants, could cause serious health problems in some people, with side effects including burning mouth sensation, stomach pain, chest pain, heart palpitations, vomiting, and could even cause a heart attack.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of Harris' death, or what role the chip or the challenge may have played if at all.

Paqui was reached out for comment, and Worcester police was also reached out to see if an investigation will be opened. However, neither has responded.