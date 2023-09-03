Skip to Content
Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson dies at 75

today at 10:03 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has died.

According to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, RIchardson died in his sleep at his home in Massachusetts. He was 75.

Before his election as governor, Richardson served as United Nations (U.N.) ambassador and Energy Secretary under President Bill Clinton.

In 2008 he ran for president, but later dropped out and endorsed Barack Obama over Hillary Clinton.

The California native was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize last month for his work negotiating the release of Smericans detained overseas, most recently WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia and later released after being detained for nearly ten months.

He also helped secure the release of Americans in Bangladesh, North Korea, Sudan, Colombia and Iraq.

The Vice President of the Richardson Center, Mickey Bergman, said Richardson "lived his entire life in the service of others."

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

