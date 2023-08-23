Virginia woman dresses up for chemo treatments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virg. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - When you're hit with bad news, it's easy to have a bad attitude. Especially when it's news about your health.

However, upon hearing her diagnois, a woman turned her frown upside down not only for herself, but others who received the same news.

Susie Romell will be the first to tell you, she doesn't like to cook. She blames the stove.

"I've got a million and one recipes in there. I just don't like that stove. If you can't cook them in the air fryer, I'm not cooking them," Romell remarked.

You'll find the occasional pastry and tasty teas in her kitchen, and you'll also find Post-It notes. Lots of Post-It notes.

"This is my favorite: Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe you have received it and it will be yours," Romell shared.

Costumes

There's been a lot of prayer here since late 2018.

"I was in the hospital for three weeks. And had surgery. And they found cancer in many places," Romell detailed.

With that diagnosis, anyone would think Romell would have some down days.

"I don't. I know that's hard to believe. I think there's something wrong with me," Romell explained.

Romell says other people might agree with that. Especially when other cancer patients see Romell in costumes, like a flamingo costume. It's a party every time she visits the Women's Cancer and Wellness Institute.

"I've had this [flamingo costume] for five years. I've been coming here five years, so I feel like I pretty much own the place," Romell further explained.

"On the full side"

Every time she comes to chemo, it's a different costume.

"Most of them, I'll just think about what kind of day it's going to be and I'll just get an inspiration. And then, I start adding bits and pieces to it. And all of a sudden, you've got this," Romell stated.

Romell's always been creative as she's a teacher for 31 years explaining, "I would wear funny headbands and dress up in crazy clothes. And my children when I taught fourth and fifth grade would look at me like, 'Is that our teacher?' And I said, 'Oh yeah. Yeah.'"

Even her doctor is surprised but will tell you Romell's attitude is good medicine saying, "Stay positive. It makes it a lot easier on them. They seem to have better outcomes, better treatment, less side effects."

"You know, glass half empty, half full. Mine's always been on the full side. Always, always, always," Romell spoke.

She's got no time for that stove at home. No time for worrying about the cancer. She's got work to do, figuring out her next costume and how to bring a smile to others.