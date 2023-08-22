Ralph Yarl gots back to school four months after surviving a near-death experience

OMAHA, Nebr. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Heading back to school can be an exciting time for families. For Ralph Yarl's mother, her son's return to class is a miracle.

In his first week back, Yarl is making the decisions any teenager is tasked with: Picking out clothes for the first week at school.

"This shirt [I'm wearing], Ralph has like 10 of them...He was probably wearing on April 13th and he'll probably wear one of them next Tuesday with shorts, sweatpants and a shoe he's worn for the past three years," said Cleo Nagbe, Yarl's mother.

Over the past four months, the world has gotten to know Yarl.

"He will not be the person to say, 'If accommodations were needed.' He will be the one to say, 'What can I do to get these accommodations off?' That's the kind of person he is," Nagbe detailed.

"He has made the recovery. He is where he's at. He is who he is..is a miracle," said Faith Spoonmore, Yarl's aunt.

Keeping a low profile

That's how they describe him surviving a near-death experience. After he was shot in the head, his family says picking up his siblings from the wrong house by mistake.

"After April 13th, there's no Ralph driving the boys anymore. That conversation is just heavy," Nagbe explained.

What isn't tough is the decision for Yarl to start his senior year at Staley High School. But it won't be like any other first day, and his classmates will be sure to say welcome back with open arms amidst the stress of being a name recognized around the world because of what happened.

He's keeping a low profile like any other 17-year-old just trying to be 17 while his family takes healing as it comes, and they wait for the case's next big step.

"As far as the trial. it has not even started yet. It's like you've been on a practice run for the race. And the race hasn't even started yet...I feel like the race will be the most testing," Spoonmore stated.