Lahaina bypass reopens, governor urging people to use caution

today at 8:07 AM
Published 8:18 AM

LAHAINA, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Lahaina bypass road reopens to all motorists Wednesday.

Late-night access from 10:00pm to 6:00am will be limited to West Maui residents, first responders and West Maui employees.

For many, it is the first time they are going home in a week.

Hawaii's governor is uring everyone to use caution when returning to West Maui.

Motorists should also expect delays as some areas still contain debris and the highway will be restricted to one lane in certain areas.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

