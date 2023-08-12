Several people injured after car crashes into Taco Bell in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Kenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several people are injured after a car crashes into a Taco Bell in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say two cars crashed Friday afternoon on Versailles Road, which resulted in one car going off the right shoulder and crashing into the restaurant.

At least three people inside the restaurant were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The road next to the Taco Bell has been closed while investigators look into the crash.