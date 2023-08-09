Bull on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A bull was seen roaming the streets in Charlotte Monday night.

Authorities say a 900-pound longhorn bull was trotting its way down Moores Chapel Road around 7:00pm Eastern.

They say the bull escaped when its owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosure because of Monday's severe weather.

The owner, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and animal control officers tried to corral the animal back into a trailer, but the bull ran off into a heavily wooded area.

A SWAT team was also called in to use its heat-seeking drone to locate and track the bull but was unsuccessful.

Authorities continued the search into Tuesday morning with the drone, but did not find the bull and have not received any reported sightings.