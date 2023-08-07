FDA makes new blood donation guidlines, goes in effect Monday

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) new blood donation guidelines go into effect Monday.

Under the new policy, all potential donors will answer the same eligibility questions regardless of gender or sexual orientation in order to assess individual risk factors for HIV based on sexual behavior, recent partners, and other factors.

That means, the American Red Cross can begin accepting blood donations from gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships, without mandates that they first abstain from sex. However, any donor who reports having anal sex with new partners in the last three months will be barred from donating blood until a later time.

These new guidelines focus on behaviors rather than sexual orientation to protect the nation's blood supply from HIV. The agency first announced plans for the change in January.

The FDA says the new policy reflects the latest scientific evidence and is in line with rules currently in place in the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Canada, and hopes they lead to a boost in donations.

The Red Cross agrees with the new guidelines saying, "Years of data have demonstrated that this new eligibility screening process ensures a safe blood supply and that all patients should feel comfortable and trust that the blood they receive is safe."