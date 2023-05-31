New Yorkers witness “Manhattanhenge” sunset

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Crowds gathered on the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday as a “Manhattanhenge” sunset glowed for a second night.

The popular phenomenon occurs twice a year on two consecutive days, when the sun sets in alignment with the city’s street grid.

Footage shows onlookers on 14th Street and 8th Avenue, one of the prime viewing locations, trying to get a good view of the spectacle while buses and taxis honk their horns.

The sunset was forecast to take place again on July 11 and 12.