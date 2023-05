(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Transportation Security Administration reported record travel screenings over Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, TSA said on Twitter that nearly "9.8 million people were screened at airports nationwide over the four-day weekend."

That's up by 300,000 compared from the memorial day holiday in 2019.

TSA said Friday's screening volume was about 2.74 million, the highest post-pandemic single day record.