City in Texas attempted to break record for people with the name Kyle

KYLE, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The City of Kyle attempted to break the world record for people with the same name over the weekend.

Unfortunately, the city fell short of its goal, with 1,800 of its same-named friends.

City leaders hosted the "Gathering of the Kyles" world record attempt Sunday at the Kyle Fair A Tex-travaganza.

Anyone with the name "Kyle," spelled exactly like the city, was asked to attend as part of a vie at hosting the largest same-name gathering.

The current Guinness World Record is nearly six years old, set by Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2017.

That record say over 2,300 Ivans participate to seal the deal.

