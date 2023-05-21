United States announces ceasefire in Sudan

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Secretary of State says the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire.

It's the first such agreement since the fighting broke out last month between the factions.

In a Twitter post, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said both sides signed the agreement, which will allow humanitiarian groups to help war-torn Sudanese communities with medical attention and other needs.

The ceasefire was negotiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, and goes into effect on Monday.

The State Department says the agreement will be supported by a U.S., Saudi, and international "ceasefire monitoring mechanism" in an effort to keep it intact.