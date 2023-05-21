Skip to Content
National-World
By , ,
today at 2:56 PM
Published 3:06 PM

United States announces ceasefire in Sudan

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Secretary of State says the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire.

It's the first such agreement since the fighting broke out last month between the factions.

In a Twitter post, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said both sides signed the agreement, which will allow humanitiarian groups to help war-torn Sudanese communities with medical attention and other needs.

The ceasefire was negotiated by the United States and Saudi Arabia, and goes into effect on Monday.

The State Department says the agreement will be supported by a U.S., Saudi, and international "ceasefire monitoring mechanism" in an effort to keep it intact.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content