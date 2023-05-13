Nebraska experiences storm damage, NWS to conduct surveys

DODGE COUNTY, Nebr. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe weather, including tornados, swept across eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon leaving behind significant damage.

There were more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the state as well as in kansas and oklahoma.

The storms produced grapefruit and softball-sized hail, and multiple farmsteads were damaged.

Strong winds took down power lines and some trees.

The national weather service said teams will conduct damage surveys Saturday and work to rate the strength of the tornadoes.