today at 7:46 AM
Two people dead in triple shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Geor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least two people are dead following a triple shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood.

Officers say they responded to the shooting around 6:30pm Eastern at a home along Francis Place. They arrived to find two men who appeared to have been shot.

Those men were taken to a local hospital and later died due to their injuries.

Officials learned that a third victim also arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. That individual is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but believe a dispute led to the triple shooting.

