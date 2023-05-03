Shots fired at Tennessee TV station, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A man was taken into custody without incident after a shot was fired Tuesday at the Fox 13 television studio, near the University of Memphis.

Police spokesman Stephen Chandler said one round hit the Fox 13 studio building at Highland and Midland, shattering a window.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the building was evacuated.

The suspect fled to Ubee’s, a nearby restaurant on Highland, where he remained inside a bathroom as police officers surrounded the suspect and crisis negotiators talked to him.