Former MPD officer convicted in George Floyd case

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A former Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of second-degree manslaughter in murder of George Floyd.

A Hennepin County court found former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao guilty of "aiding and abetting manslaughter" by holding back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd.

The former officer was convicted after a stipulated bench trial, which he and the state agreed on last fall. Thao's sentencing on Tuesday's conviction is scheduled for August 7.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued the following statement, calling Thao's conviction "historic and the right outcome."

He went on to state: "It brings one more measure of accountability in the tragic death of George Floyd. Accountability is not justice, but it is a step on the road to justice."

Last of four defendants

Thao is the last of the four defendants in Floyd's murder to be convicted.

Former Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter by a Hennepin County court in April 2021. He was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison.

Former Officer Thomas Lane pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter on May 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Former Officer J. Alexander Keung pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter in October 2022. Keung was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.