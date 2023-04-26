GM to end Chevy Bolt production, company says

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - General Motors (GM) plans to stop production of its Chevrolet (Chevy) Bolt electric vehicle.

GM CEO Mary Barra told investors on Tuesday that production would stop by the end of this year.

The Chevy Bolt EV and its larger utility version make up the vast majority of the company's electric vehicle sales to date.

However, the battery cells in the cars use an older design and chemistry compared to GM's newer electric vehicles.

Barra said a plant in Orion, Michigan, currently producing the Bolts, will be retooled in preparation for production of electric trucks scheduled for next year.

The $4 billion overhaul is also expected to create more than 2,350 new jobs.