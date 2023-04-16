Skip to Content
Four people dead, multiple people shot in Alabama shooting

DADEVILLE, Alab. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday in Dadeville, about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

The agency says the shooting happened around 10:30pm.

WRBL-TV reports the shooting happened at a dance studio during a possible birthday party.

The state's Law Enforcement Agency released little information about the shooting.

There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting and it was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

In answering reporters' questions following the 11:00am Eastern Time news conference on Sunday, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that, "The scene is secure and that there is no public safety risk at this time."

