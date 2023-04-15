Skip to Content
today at 6:36 AM
Published 6:42 AM

Suspect in Pentagon leak appears in Massachusetts court

BOSTON, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of leaking pentagon documents online made his first court appearance Friday in Boston.

Jack Teixeira was ushered into a courtroom at the Massachusetts Federal Courthouse. Judge David Hennessey explained to Teixeira the charges against him, including possessing classified documents pertaining to national security and possessing national defense materials.

At least three of Teixeira's family members attended the hearing. If convicted, Teixeira faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and fines.

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday. The 21-year-old Massachusetts National Guard member remains in custody.

He was arrested Thursday in Dighton, Massachusetts following an investigation into the release of those sensitive documents in an on-line chat group.

