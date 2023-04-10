Skip to Content
today at 7:43 AM
Published 7:52 AM

President Biden and First Lady hosts annual Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed families and their children to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The White House Easter egg roll is a tradition that dates back to 1878.

The First Lady is continuing her "EGGucation" theme this year, transforming the South Lawn into fun educational activities for children.

Around 30,000 participated in the Easter "EGGucation" Roll this year, including thousands of military and veteran families.

