Vogue Magazine makes 106-year-old Filipino woman cover model

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The April cover of Vogue Philippines features 106-year-old Apo Maria “Whang-Od” Oggay, making her the oldest model ever featured on a Vogue cover.

Apo Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay, lives in a remote village in the Philippines that is accessible via a mountain road followed by a 40 minute hike.

She is renowned for her artistry and skill as an artist practicing an ancient style of tatooing by hand. The full article by Vogue Philippines can be found here. You can also view the Instagram post here.

Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe, signifying strength, bravery, and beauty, on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan.

“When visitors come from far away,” Whang-Od says in the Butbut language, “I will give them the tatak Buscalan, tatak Kalinga for as long as my eyes can see.”