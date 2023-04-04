State Dept. warn U.S. citizens of passport backlog

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If you need a passport, then you should apply sooner rather than later. State Department officials say it could take more than four months to get a new passport, and even longer as we approach the summer travel season.

The State Department received 500,000 applications during some weeks over the winter; a record for that time of year and exceeding the State Department's official projections.

As of late, March travelers waited 10 to 13 weeks for a passport.

Even an expedited application, which costs an extra $60 plus delivery fees, still takes seven to nine weeks.

State Department officials say if you apply by mail, then it could take more than four months for a routine application.

A traditional passport costs $130 to renew. There's an additional $35 acceptance fee for first-time applicants.