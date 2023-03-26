One dead in fatal Georgia helicopter crash

HALL COUNTY, Georg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are investigating the death of a pilot whose helicopter struck power lines in Hall County on Saturday.

An "ultralight" helicopter crashed after it struck power lines near a busy road close to Lake Lanier in Gainesville, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies said the chopper crashed around 1:50pm, landing in a hay field on private property off the roadway.

The helicopter model was an AR-1 Gyroplane and only the 75-year-old pilot, who was from Gainesville, was on board.

His body was taken to DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, and no one on the ground was injured.

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will be assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well.

The road is currently closed at this time and deputies did not provide an update for when the road might reopen.