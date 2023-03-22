Cow loose in Brooklyn Tuesday, dodging cars and people

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, a calf bolted from a slaughterhouse, and after dodging cars and people chasing the animal, it was eventually rounded-up. Now, neighbors wish they would spare its life.

A wild scene in the middle of the day on the streets of Brooklyn. Dozens of people chasing after a four-month-old calf that escaped a slaughterhouse.

Cell phone video shows staff from Saba Live Poultry trying to grab the calf. They were joined by neighbors and employees from a nearby pizza shop.

The black calf continued her race for freedom, dodging everyone who approached the animal. But after several minutes out on the loose, the calf was caught at Avenue M and East 95th Street.

"We didn't want her to get hit by a car... and anybody to get hurt," said Vincent Fontana, Manager of Original Pizza.

Mike Stura works with Skylands Animal Sanctuary, providing care and shelter to a number of cows.

"One out of 38-million cows that are killed in this country every year, you know, if you can't root for the one, there's probably something going on with you," Stura spoke.

Saba Live Poultry says the animal was not hurt during the ordeal, and may end up going back to her original farm in Pennsylvania.