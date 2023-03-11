Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 7:23 AM
Published 7:38 AM

SpaceX crew departs International Space Station

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The International Space Station is a little less crowded Saturday.

The four members of the SpaceX crew 5 mission departed the I.S.S. early Saturday morning on board a SpaceX dragon capsule.

NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japan's Koichi Wakata undocked from the I.S.S. at 2:20am EST.

The departure had been delayed by NASA twice due to weather concerns.

The capsule is expected to splashdown just after 8:00pm EST after spending five months on board the I.S.S.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content