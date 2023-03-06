Texans celebrate 187th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - "Remember the Alamo!" That is what many did Monday at a special ceremony to commemorate the 187th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo.

The ceremony allows people to witness the entire experience leading up to the historic battle.

It's all in an effort to pay tribute to the bravery of those who defended the Alamo.

Davy Crockett's descendant, Laurie Foreman, spoke about this saying, "I'm continuing on my family's legacy, honoring him every year out here. My grandparents did and my father and mother did as well so...it's just a family tradition we always want to continue to keep him in our memory."

"Remember the Alamo" became a battle cry that helped Texas win its independence.

"The message here is timeless. It's about standing up for something greater than yourself, and then passing that message on for generations to come," said Gary Foreman, Alamo historian.

There was a wreath-laying ceremony, music, prayers and readings about the battle back in 1836.

The event attracts people from all over the world.