Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:14 PM

Texans celebrate 187th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - "Remember the Alamo!" That is what many did Monday at a special ceremony to commemorate the 187th anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo.

The ceremony allows people to witness the entire experience leading up to the historic battle.

It's all in an effort to pay tribute to the bravery of those who defended the Alamo.

Davy Crockett's descendant, Laurie Foreman, spoke about this saying, "I'm continuing on my family's legacy, honoring him every year out here. My grandparents did and my father and mother did as well so...it's just a family tradition we always want to continue to keep him in our memory."

"Remember the Alamo" became a battle cry that helped Texas win its independence.

"The message here is timeless. It's about standing up for something greater than yourself, and then passing that message on for generations to come," said Gary Foreman, Alamo historian.

There was a wreath-laying ceremony, music, prayers and readings about the battle back in 1836.

The event attracts people from all over the world.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content