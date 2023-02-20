Memphis PD investigate overnight double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting overnight that left multiple victims in critical condition and one man dead.

Officers responded to a shooting at live lounge located at 12:43am.

Police say when they arrived, they located two victims and paramedics took them to a local hospital; the two victims are in critical condition.

While on that scene, officers received information of another shooting at a different location. When officers arrived, they pronounced a man dead on the scene.

Three other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police believe the two incidents are connected and impacted 11 victims in total.

The five victims who were in non-critical condition were released from the hospital later that Sunday.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police say one of the suspects may have been injured and needs medical attention.

Anyone with information on the shootings or who can identify the potential suspects is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).