U.S. government concludes search for China spy balloon debris

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Mixed results on the search for debris from the Chinese spy balloon and unidentified objects recently shot down.

The U.S. says it has successfully wrapped-up its search for debris from the Chinese spy balloon shot out of the sky earlier this month off the South Carolina coast.

The FBI is now analyzing sensors recovered from the balloon at a lab in Virginia.

But the U.S. says it has called off its search for debris from three unidentified objects shot down last weekend after they didn't find anything.

President Biden says investigators believe those objects belonged to private companies or research institutions and were not connected to China's spy program.