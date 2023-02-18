Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 9:57 AM
Published 10:14 AM

U.S. government concludes search for China spy balloon debris

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Mixed results on the search for debris from the Chinese spy balloon and unidentified objects recently shot down.

The U.S. says it has successfully wrapped-up its search for debris from the Chinese spy balloon shot out of the sky earlier this month off the South Carolina coast.

The FBI is now analyzing sensors recovered from the balloon at a lab in Virginia.

But the U.S. says it has called off its search for debris from three unidentified objects shot down last weekend after they didn't find anything.

President Biden says investigators believe those objects belonged to private companies or research institutions and were not connected to China's spy program.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content