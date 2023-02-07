U.S. military continues search for debris from the Chinese balloon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The search for debris from the Chinese balloon resumed Tuesday off the coast of South Carolina.

Military members were seen loading two boats in North Myrtle Beach as they prepared to head back out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Crew members were seen loading scuba and other gear into the boats before dawn.

Both boats later left the dock together to head out to the search zone looking for pieces of the 200 foot tall balloon and its 2,000 pound payload that was shot down off the coast after floating across much of continental United States.