CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Massive fire engulfed a Chicago Heights furniture warehouse on Monday.

Emergency crews worked the scene as big plumes of heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Multiple fire crews responded around 6:30am to the Morgan Li facility.

The sprawling production warehouse contained furniture, fabrics, dry goods, fixtures and more according to the company's website.

The heavy smoke could be seen for miles.